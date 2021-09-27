The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Reaction To 49ers vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers rolls out for a pass against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Arik Armstead #91 and Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the game at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have kicked off on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

There’s already one aspect of the game that stands out – the uniform matchup. The 49ers are wearing an incredible home uniform with white pants, while the Packers are in their classic road whites.

NFL fans have taken to social media to express their love for the uniform matchup.

Few NFL uniform matchups – if any – are as good as this one.

Say what you will, but the uniforms in this game are fire,” one fan tweeted.

All time uniform game on Sunday Night Football,” another fan added.

The 49ers and the Packers have two of the most-classic looks in all of football. It’s great to see them matched up on Sunday night.

Green Bay is leading San Francisco, 3-0, early in the first half on Sunday night.

The game is airing on NBC.

