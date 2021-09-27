Everyone Has The Same Reaction To 49ers vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have kicked off on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

There’s already one aspect of the game that stands out – the uniform matchup. The 49ers are wearing an incredible home uniform with white pants, while the Packers are in their classic road whites.

NFL fans have taken to social media to express their love for the uniform matchup.

Few NFL uniform matchups – if any – are as good as this one.

“Say what you will, but the uniforms in this game are fire,” one fan tweeted.

“All time uniform game on Sunday Night Football,” another fan added.

Dont care if u bonk me I am unisexual. i get aroused when the 49ers verse the Packers in this set of jerseys — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 27, 2021

The 49ers and the Packers have two of the most-classic looks in all of football. It’s great to see them matched up on Sunday night.

Green Bay is leading San Francisco, 3-0, early in the first half on Sunday night.

The game is airing on NBC.