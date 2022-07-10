Everyone Is Making The Same Zach Wilson Joke Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Everyone has been having a blast making fun of Zach Wilson on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback of the New York Jets has been accused of having a relationship with his mom's best friend.

The accusation came from his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile. Gile accused Wilson of being a "homie hopper" during the relationship before she added some laughing emojis on an Instagram post.

It didn't take long for everyone to start making the "Cougar" joke since Wilson went to school at BYU.

Who knows if this rumor is true, but Wilson seems to have moved on from Gile. He's currently dating social media influencer Nicollette Dellanno.

If Wilson can now "take flight" on the field this season, then things will really start going in the right direction for him and the Jets.