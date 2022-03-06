Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Cameron Indoor Right Now

The Cameron Crazies are in rare form this Saturday night, as they should be.

Cameron Indoor is rocking for coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The atmosphere has been electric from the jump as the Blue Devils gave up an early lead to UNC, but now lead by seven with two minutes to go in the first half.

Social media is buzzing about the scene down in Durham.

One user said the atmosphere was “unreal.”

Unreal atmosphere in Cameron Indoor for this game. https://t.co/FOHehP2Ve7 — In pursuit of better (@HulkSmaasshh) March 6, 2022

“CAMERON INDOOR IS ROCKIN'” the ACC Network tweeted in all-caps.

“I’ve been blessed to go to Wrigley, Fenway, & many of the great venues – not sure there’s a better one than Cameron Indoor Stadium,” tweeted congressman Chip Roy.

I’ve been blessed to go to Wrigley, Fenway, & many of the great venues – not sure there’s a better one than Cameron Indoor Stadium. #DUKEvsUNC #CoachK — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 6, 2022

“As far as my bucket list of sporting events to attend is concerned, Duke – North Carolina at Cameron Indoor is VERY high on that list,” another user said.

As far as my bucket list of sporting events to attend is concerned, Duke – North Carolina at Cameron Indoor is VERY high on that list. — Sean Decker (@sddecker29) March 6, 2022

ESPN basketball analyst Luke Hancock said it’s chaos in Carolina. Describing the environment as “incredible” and “unmatched.”

Another 3! Chaos inside Cameron Indoor!! This environment is incredible, unmatched, WOW! @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/DYOIPfQX0Z — Luke Hancock (@lukeskywalka11) March 6, 2022

Fans will get their chance to recharge at the break for what’s sure to be an emotional second half.