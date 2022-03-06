The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Cameron Indoor Right Now

Duke basketball cheerleaders performing during a game.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 02: Cheerleaders lead the Duke Blue Devils onto the court for their game against the St. John's Red Storm at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Cameron Crazies are in rare form this Saturday night, as they should be.

Cameron Indoor is rocking for coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The atmosphere has been electric from the jump as the Blue Devils gave up an early lead to UNC, but now lead by seven with two minutes to go in the first half.

Social media is buzzing about the scene down in Durham.

One user said the atmosphere was “unreal.”

CAMERON INDOOR IS ROCKIN'” the ACC Network tweeted in all-caps.

“I’ve been blessed to go to Wrigley, Fenway, & many of the great venues – not sure there’s a better one than Cameron Indoor Stadium,” tweeted congressman Chip Roy.

As far as my bucket list of sporting events to attend is concerned, Duke – North Carolina at Cameron Indoor is VERY high on that list,” another user said.

ESPN basketball analyst Luke Hancock said it’s chaos in Carolina. Describing the environment as “incredible” and “unmatched.”

 

Fans will get their chance to recharge at the break for what’s sure to be an emotional second half.

