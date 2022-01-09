The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys signals at the line of scrimmage before a play against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a healthy two-score lead over the Eagles with 12 minutes to go in the third. Which has NFL fans collectively asking the same question:

“Why the heck is the Cowboys starting offense still out there?”

It’s possible the Cowboys could move up a playoff spot with the win, but they’d need a lot of help to get there. To secure the No. 2 seed it’d take a win tonight, as well as Rams, Cardinals and Buccaneers losses on Sunday.

To move up to the three slot, the ‘Boys would have to get the W along with wins by the Bucs, 49ers and Seahawks.

In other words, they’re essentially locked into the four seed.

The Eagles sat a majority of their guys, including starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. So it begs the question why Dallas is risking some of their key pieces with the game pretty well in-hand.

Coming into the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’d like to see the starters play into the fourth quarter.

He may just get his wish.

