Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Maris Jr. (4th R, first row) talks with with Patty Judge (3rd R, first row), the mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs.

Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.

On Tuesday night, Judge and the Yankees faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Through four at-bats tonight, Judge has three walks and hasn't come close to hitting No. 61.

In the stands patiently waiting is Judge's mother, Patty, who is sitting next to Roger Maris Jr. Fans couldn't stop talking about Judge's mom and how the Blue Jays should just let the Yankees slugger hit No. 61 so his mom can go home.

"Judge's mom laughs at Judge once again being walked, Roger Maris Jr. wonders if he'll ever get to go home," one person joked.

"I NEED EVERYONE TO START PITCHING TO JUDGE. HIS SWEET LIL MOM IS THERE. PLEASE DO IT FOR HIS MOM AT THIS POINT," another fan said.

"Judge’s mom looks like she’s over this HR race," said another.

Hopefully Judge hits No. 61 tonight so everyone can move on.