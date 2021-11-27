Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Bill O’Brien Today

It isn’t just Alabama fans who are upset with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The college football world as a whole hasn’t liked his game plan and it’s not hard to see why.

The Crimson Tide were held scoreless in the first half against the Auburn Tigers as nothing went right.

Quarterback Bryce Young only had 70 yards through the air and the running game wasn’t much better. In overall net yards, the Crimson Tide had just two yards rushing.

The college football world has posted their reactions to Alabama’s struggles and some include memes about Bill O’Brien’s plays, calling for his job, and everything in-between.

Bill O’Brien’s entire third and short playbook pic.twitter.com/qglqGfJH2Z — Riley O'Brien (@Ri_S_OB) November 27, 2021

I know we joke about Bill O’Brien a lot, but I’m actually fed up at this point — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) November 27, 2021

Re-upping this tweet for no particular reason. https://t.co/DloAeBhHB3 — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 27, 2021

Bill O’Brien when his receivers can’t just run past the corners pic.twitter.com/A4v9wqqZ7C — Ryan Campbell (@RyanForSmyrna) November 27, 2021

*Alabama gets into a long yardage situation* Bill O’Brien: pic.twitter.com/BPpkYIqOUB — Justin Wagner (@jwag718) November 27, 2021

Truly, the Iron Bowl. Next Bill O'brien employer? pic.twitter.com/4iAAyMIhP3 — Dave Essler 🌟 (@Dave_Essler) November 27, 2021

Auburn took a timeout, Bill O'Brien was going to handoff from the shotgun when he needed one yard again, can you guess how this story ends? — Charles Evans (@banditref) November 27, 2021

Alabama is looking to finish 11-1 going into the SEC Championship Game against Georgia next Saturday. A loss against Auburn could prove to be fatal in its attempts to return to the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide won the matchup last year in blowout fashion, 42-13, and have won five of the last seven matchups overall against the Tigers.

We’ll have to see what adjustments O’Brien makes to his game plan going into the second half.

The game is being televised by CBS.