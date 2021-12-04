Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Bryce Young Right Now

It’s the Bryce Young show in the first half of the SEC Championship game.

Alabama’s second-year quarterback is dealing. With a few minutes to go until half, Young and the Crimson Tide offense already have 17 on the board. Keep in mind Georgia had only given up seven touchdowns all season coming into the game.

Young’s performance has just about everyone thinking the same thing: Heisman.

Bryce Young's First Half 13/20

236 Yards

2 TD Hello Heisman.pic.twitter.com/jSrHpbpgqn — Prophet Exchange (@prophetexchange) December 4, 2021

“give bryce young the heisman already, it’s tucked in,” one viewer tweeted.

give bryce young the heisman already , it’s tucked in — sydney (@sydneyiv_) December 4, 2021

“Pains me to say this but Bryce Young has won the #Heisman,” a Michigan State fan said. Adding, “Forever grateful for what K9 did for Michigan State football.”

Pains me to say this but Bryce Young has won the #Heisman Forever grateful for what K9 did for Michigan State football. — Michigan State Sports (@FactsOverFeel17) December 4, 2021

“If Bryce Young can play anywhere close to this level in the 2nd half, he will win the Heisman Trophy,” another fan tweeted.

If Bryce Young can play anywhere close to this level in the 2nd half, he will win the Heisman Trophy. — Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) December 4, 2021

“People said Bryce Young’s Heisman moment was that 4th quarter winning drive against Auburn last weekend,” another viewer shared. “It’s only the first half, and this game looks like it may supersede that… A WEEK before the award will be given out.”

People said Bryce Young’s Heisman moment was that 4th quarter winning drive against Auburn last weekend. It’s only the first half, and this game looks like it may supersede that… A WEEK before the award will be given out.#SECChampionship #CFBPlayoff — Ian Budding (@IanMBudding) December 4, 2021

We’ll see if Young can keep the Tide’s offense rolling in the last two frames.