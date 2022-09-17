Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Stetson Bennett This Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs are putting it on South Carolina and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV's distribution of the ball is a big reason why.

In three quarters of action, Bennett completed 16-of-23 balls for nearly 300 yards and three total touchdowns.

His performance has the college football world all thinking the same thing on Twitter:

"Stetson Bennett is gonna be a Heisman finalist without having to make a difficult throw all season," tweeted Brandon Walker.

"Stetson Bennett, Heisman candidate. Just out here having a blast," a Bulldogs fan said.

"Stetson Bennett has yet to play in the fourth quarter this season and is quickly making himself a Heisman candidate," another said. "Bennett’s day is over with seven minutes left in the third quarter against South Carolina."

"When you watch Georgia play this year it’s pretty clear you’re looking at the back 2 back national champions and Heisman winner Stetson Bennett. Easily double digit favorite over anyone in the country."

"Stetson Bennett IV is a serious Heisman candidate," another tweeted.

Bennett and the No. 1 Bulldogs will roll into a Week 4 contest vs. Kent State before the real work begins.