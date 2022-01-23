The Packers came out of the gates strong in the beginning of Saturday night’s divisional round matchup against the 49ers. But since their initial success, Aaron Rodgers’ unit has yet to move the ball as consistently.

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd pointed out as much in the second half. “Packers offense was so slick in first quarter,” he tweeted. Adding, “Feels a little lost now.”

“Packers could be up 20+ but our offense apparently doesn’t want to win,” one fan added.

49ers reporter David Lombardi also took note of the Packers offensive struggles.

Green Bay continues to let the 49ers hang around. Davante Adams is the only Packers wide receiver to be targeted with five minutes to go in the third. And even when the offense was able to take advantage of a busted coverage at the end of the first half, their field goal attempt was blocked.

The score still sits at just 7-3, which definitely plays more into the 49ers wheelhouse than the high-scoring Packers. With snow falling in the 12 degree weather, we’ll see if Green Bay’s offense can heat up heading into the fourth.