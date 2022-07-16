Everyone Keeps Making The Same Joke About LeBron James Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James is absolutely dominating the Drew League in his first pro-am appearance since 2011.

LeBron doesn't care who he's playing against — he always wants to be the best player on the court. And the NBA superstar is taking no prisoners on Saturday as he shreds the opposing defense.

Everyone is making the same joke about LeBron's non-NBA competition.

"Getting off your shift at Best Buy and having to guard Lebron at the drew league is crazy," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Imagine being a senior having to guard lebron right after your 8th period math final then 18 years later having to guard him again right after your 9-5 retail job and he’s still playing like high school," another added.

"Here are the eyes of someone who has been tasked with guarding LeBron James in a pickup game," NBA analyst Rob Perez said.

While guarding one of the greatest basketball players of all time is no easy task, it certainly provides some unforgettable stories.

"At least this #21 guy will have a fun story to tell," Perez added.

LeBron can sometimes look this dominant even when going against legitimate NBA talent.

The 37-year-old superstar is heading into his 20th NBA season with expectations to produce at the elite level we've become accustomed to.