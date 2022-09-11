Everyone Knows What Scott Frost's Next Coaching Job Will Be

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Nebraska to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment this season. And it was an even shorter amount of time for fans to speculate where he'll land next:

"O/U 3.5 Weeks before Frost is an analyst at Alabama?" asked SportsTalkATL's Jake.

"Alabama Offensive Coordinator Scott Frost," another tweeted.

"What kind of plane do you think Nick Saban has Scott Frost on for his trip to Tuscaloosa right now?" another asked. "Commercial? Possibly a friend’s private plane?"

"[Scott Frost] typing up his resume to submit for an Alabama analyst gig."

"Congratulations to future Alabama Football Assistant to the HC Scott Frost," another said.

If there's anywhere Scott Frost could resuscitate his coaching career, it's in Tuscaloosa.