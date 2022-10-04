Everyone Knows Who Gisele's Next Boyfriend Will Probably Be

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady hired divorce lawyers and are in the midst of a split, according to the latest report from Page Six.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Immediately after the news broke, fans flocked to social media with the same thought. Everyone joked that Gisele's next boyfriend will be comedian and actor Pete Davidson, given his recent exploits.

"Pete Davidson emerges as the next favorite (-105) to date Gisele," one person said.

"If Pete Davidson gets with Gisele, it’s confirmed we are living in a simulation," said another.

"I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson," said a third.

Brady and Gisele aren't even separated yet and fans are already contemplating her next relationship.