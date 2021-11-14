Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits.

The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game.

While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor will go to backup PJ Walker – he should be in line to start next weekend.

The former Panthers star is returning to his first NFL franchise after spending a year away. Newton spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots.

Now, Newton’s back – and so are his viral pregame outfits.

Cam Newton pregame outfits are back. pic.twitter.com/vNAxSJSBKd — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) November 14, 2021

Fans joked that Newton looks like a professional magician showing up for a prominent corporate gig.

“cam lookin like a celebrity magician arriving for a private corporate gig,” one fan tweeted.

But the reverse pic.twitter.com/jKEpgXCy5x — Jonathan Lyne (@JonathanLyne2) November 14, 2021

Newton isn’t the only Panthers player getting a lot of credit for his pregame outfit. Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu is also going viral for his outfit choice.

Know all eyes are back on Cam Newton’s outfits, but Frankie Luvu needs some credit for this today. pic.twitter.com/FDVxb1wZUA — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 14, 2021

The Panthers and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.