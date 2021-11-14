The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton warms up before a game against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 22: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits.

The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game.

While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor will go to backup PJ Walker – he should be in line to start next weekend.

The former Panthers star is returning to his first NFL franchise after spending a year away. Newton spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots.

Now, Newton’s back – and so are his viral pregame outfits.

Fans joked that Newton looks like a professional magician showing up for a prominent corporate gig.

“cam lookin like a celebrity magician arriving for a private corporate gig,” one fan tweeted.

Newton isn’t the only Panthers player getting a lot of credit for his pregame outfit. Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu is also going viral for his outfit choice.

The Panthers and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

