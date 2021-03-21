Everyone Made The Same Joke About Ohio State’s Upset Loss

The Ohio State men’s basketball program suffered the biggest upset loss of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Ohio State, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, was upset in overtime by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts on Friday afternoon. The Buckeyes fell, 75-72, ending their season much earlier than expected.

“Listen, I give Oral Roberts credit for winning the game. We knew they were going to be a tremendous challenge. They were. They spread us out, the made shots, they made free throws down the stretch when they needed to and they executed. I thought their ability to make shots and spread us out was a challenge. I think for us, I just begin by giving them credit and I know our guys are hurting. I think we all are. I’ll leave it at that,” head coach Chris Holtmann said postgame.

There was one popular joke made following the game:

Oral Roberts now has more wins over Ohio State than Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has yet to defeat Ohio State as the head coach of the Wolverines’ football program, but perhaps that will change in 2021.

Michigan is at least doing well on the hardwood, as the No. 1-seeded Wolverines advanced to the second round on Saturday night.