Everyone Made Same Joke About Patriots vs. Jets Game

The Patriots-Jets game was a sight to behold on Sunday afternoon.

It was a game that featured virtually no offense as the two teams combined for six points before the Patriots returned a punt for a touchdown with just five seconds left.

Both teams combined for 17 punts and in the Jets' case, they had more punts (10) than completions (nine).

NFL fans and media members are definitely thankful that this game was decided in regulation and not in overtime.

"Jets-Patriots has been a master class in coaching like you don’t trust your quarterback," Mina Kimes tweeted.

"God bless that young man for saving us from Jets/Patriots overtime," Mike Golic Jr. tweeted.

The Patriots are now third in the AFC East at 6-4, while the Jets are currently in last place.

Thankfully, there likely won't be another game like this for the rest of the season since these two teams won't play each other again until next year.