Everyone Made Same Joke About The Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh experience at Michigan is reportedly set to continue.

Harbaugh is heading into the final year of his contract with the Wolverines, but that is reportedly about to change.

Saturday night, college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that there is “optimism” inside Michigan that an extension between Harbaugh and the Wolverines is about to finalize. Harbaugh will reportedly be extended through the 2026 college football season.

News of Harbaugh’s extension is expected to be finalized soon, per reports.

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh's new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

Is that truly good news for Michigan, though? Harbaugh has been a solid head coach for the Wolverines, but he’s yet to elevate the program to an elite level.

It is probably good news for Ohio State.

Everyone was joking about Buckeye fans celebrating the news of Harbaugh’s extension. The Michigan Wolverines head coach has yet to beat Ohio State, after all.

Big 24 hours for Ohio State: – Emphatic win over Clemson to make the national title game

– News that Michigan is willingly going to extend Jim Harbaugh through 2026. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 2, 2021

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 vs Ohio State pic.twitter.com/p5EKzAUEfU — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021

Perhaps 2021 will be the year that Harbaugh finally breaks through with a win over Ohio State, though.

The Buckeyes, who are set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game, are expected to lose star quarterback Justin Fields to the NFL.

Ohio State might be somewhat beatable in 2021, at least when it comes to Michigan.