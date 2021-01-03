The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About The Jim Harbaugh News

A closeup of Michigan college football head coach Jim Harbaugh wearing a Michigan hat and jacket.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines coaches against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Jim Harbaugh experience at Michigan is reportedly set to continue.

Harbaugh is heading into the final year of his contract with the Wolverines, but that is reportedly about to change.

Saturday night, college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that there is “optimism” inside Michigan that an extension between Harbaugh and the Wolverines is about to finalize. Harbaugh will reportedly be extended through the 2026 college football season.

News of Harbaugh’s extension is expected to be finalized soon, per reports.

Is that truly good news for Michigan, though? Harbaugh has been a solid head coach for the Wolverines, but he’s yet to elevate the program to an elite level.

It is probably good news for Ohio State.

Everyone was joking about Buckeye fans celebrating the news of Harbaugh’s extension. The Michigan Wolverines head coach has yet to beat Ohio State, after all.

Perhaps 2021 will be the year that Harbaugh finally breaks through with a win over Ohio State, though.

The Buckeyes, who are set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game, are expected to lose star quarterback Justin Fields to the NFL.

Ohio State might be somewhat beatable in 2021, at least when it comes to Michigan.


