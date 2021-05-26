Everyone Made The Same Joke About Blake Griffin Tonight

Earlier this season, the Brooklyn Nets added to their already-stacked roster with the signing of six-time NBA All Star Blake Griffin. Now in the first playoff series with his new squad, Griffin is proving himself as a valuable asset.

Since joining the Nets, the former All-NBA forward has averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds though 21.5 minutes per game. He’s now continued that solid play in Game 2 of Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics, logging 11 points, four assists and three rebounds through just three quarters of play on Tuesday night.

His impressive stat line so far was also highlighted by two monster dunks in the third quarter alone — reminiscent of his high-flying days with the Clippers.

BLAKE GRIFFIN WITH THE SLAM ON TIMELORDS HEAD pic.twitter.com/z1TVn7tupW — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) May 26, 2021

Blake Griffin hustled the league pic.twitter.com/z4tnvsoO9o — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) May 26, 2021

During his time in Detroit over the past three seasons, Griffin was almost exclusively a below-the-rim player. But, now that he’s with the title-contending Nets, the 2011 Slam Dunk champion seems to be heading back to his old ways.

Through 20 games to start the season with the Pistons, Griffin notched zero dunks. Since heading to Brooklyn back in March, the new-look forward has jammed the ball a total of 19 times, via StatMuse.

His time in Detroit was marred by nagging left-knee issues that seemed to heavily diminish his once-elite athleticism. Now, he looks as healthy as can be.

After Griffin’s back-to-back third quarter posters, fans from around the league immediately took to Twitter — all making the same joke at the Pistons’ expense.

Pistons fans looking at Blake griffin pic.twitter.com/TfF6nvGE1d — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 26, 2021

The Detroit Pistons watching Blake Griffin dunk in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/9zE4EiqANJ — PERRY RANDLE III (@PRandleIII) May 26, 2021

[dramatic symphony of license-free music] "The plaintiff says he wouldn't dunk on purpose. The defendant claims the game is the game. City of Detroit vs. Blake Griffin, next on Judge Judy." — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 26, 2021

Blake Griffin in Detroit versus Blake Griffin in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/tQSJLqN0B1 — Marvel and DC For Life (@LokiShow2021) May 26, 2021

Blake Griffin after tricking the Pistons into trading him to the Nets pic.twitter.com/IHJxy7hil8 — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) May 26, 2021

Blake Griffin once he got out of Detroit

pic.twitter.com/plvpqLVThi — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) May 26, 2021

The Nets are currently in firm control of the lead with a more than 20-point margin over the Celtics late in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn will take a 2-0 lead as the series heads to Boston later this week.