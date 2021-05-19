Everyone Made The Same Joke During Pacers-Hornets Game

The first ever NBA Play-In Tournament matchup didn’t exactly provide the level of excitement that many fans expected. In a wire-to-wire blowout victory, the No. 9 Indiana Pacers absolutely picked apart the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets with a near 30-point margin of victory with a 144-117 final score.

Whenever a team gets run out of the gym like this, it’s bound to bring an avalanche of fans poking fun at the losing squad. Today, the Hornets became the butt of a frequently-used joke.

With a non-existent sample size, Charlotte is now known as the team with the worst loss in NBA Play-In Tournament history.

Here’s Today’s Sports Twitter Frequently Used Joke of The Day #TFUJOTD#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IVnGEFtTxe — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) May 19, 2021

With tonight’s loss, the Hornets extended a five-game losing streak that saw them fall all the way from the No. 8 spot down into the final No. 10 play-in seed. While many fans and analysts still believed this struggling squad could turn up the heat and provide a closely-contested matchup in a postseason atmosphere, that simply wasn’t the case.

Coming out flat from the tip, Charlotte had no answer for the Pacers’ red-hot start. Indiana forward Doug McDermott lit up the basket to start the game, notching 14 points in the first five minutes of the contest (more than any player in that time frame all season). Heading into the half, the Hornets trailed by 24 points.

While the play-in tournament format hasn’t exactly gotten off to a thrilling start, there’s no doubt it’s provided some added intrigue to the final stretches of the NBA regular season.

Hopefully the rest of the play-in games will provide some more entertaining postseason basketball — starting with tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup between the No. 7 Boston Celtics and the No. 8 Washington Wizards.