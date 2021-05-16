Everyone Made Same Joke About Today’s PGA Tour Event

Today’s Byron Nelson PGA Tour event was suspended for a couple of hours due to bad weather in the area. Eventually, the bad weather subsided and the tournament was able to finish up.

When it did, K.H. Lee was atop the leaderboard.

Lee finished the tournament at -25 for the weekend. He shot a -6 on his final day to beat the rest of the field by at least three strokes.

The tournament was suspended on Sunday afternoon due to heavy rain and storms, which caused many in the golf community to make a joke about the NCAA.

The NCAA has canceled the AT&T Byron Nelson. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) May 16, 2021

The PGA should call it because the course won’t be at a “championship” level and give the win to the highest ranked player — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 16, 2021

Cancel the AT&T Byron Nelson. Sunday weather is not "championship level". Am I right @NCAA ??? pic.twitter.com/5W0yuwy01I — Lou Stagner (Golf Stat Pro) (@LouStagner) May 13, 2021

Nice seeing the squeegees out at Byron Nelson. Could have used a few of them in Baton Rouge last week for NCAA Women's Regional. College sports are all about a great experience for the student – athlete. Missed bad on this event!! — Frank Darby (@Fdarbs) May 16, 2021

For those out of the loop, the NCAA canceled a women’s regional golf tournament earlier this week due to non-championship level conditions on the course.

The course was deemed playable, but not up to championship standards, so the event was canceled and the top teams automatically moved on.

“Therefore, the top six teams that were seeded will advance along with the top three individuals that were not on those teams,” NCAA committee representative Brad Hurlbut said. “Again, heart-wrenching decision that we had to make. The course is playable, but not playable at a championship level.”

The NCAA has been crushed for its decision, leading to a makeshift tournament being created by Barstool Sports.

The “Let Them Play” Classic is set to take place in Arizona later this month.