Everyone Made Same Joke About Vince McMahon On Saturday

Jokes were rolling in about WWE chairman Vince McMahon during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team was packed for the event on Saturday night, but unfortunately, it had some delays in getting started due to weather.

Bad weather rolled through Tampa Bay on Saturday evening, as storms and rain caused WrestleMania 37 to be delayed for a bit. During that time, everyone seemed to be making jokes about McMahon’s reaction to the weather delay.

One joke seemed to stand out more than the rest.

Vince Mcmahon doing his thing backstage. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EC0MPPGngD — Toney Time in GB (@Bryce123317) April 11, 2021

Thankfully for McMahon and WrestleMania fans, the rain and storms didn’t last for too long. Eventually, the skies cleared up and the evening was able to get underway.

However, there were some weather-related hiccups.

Mandy Rose had an unfortunate slip on her way to the ring, perhaps caused by some wetness.

Mandy Rose took a small spill on the way to the ring #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/3hrkgzvTHL — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 11, 2021

All in all, though, it ended up being a successful night.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 is set to take place on Sunday evening. Hopefully we get better weather than we did on Saturday evening.