Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama After Upset Win

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - JANUARY 29: General view of the Alabama Basketball sign prior to the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama came into Houston and handed the No. 1 Cougars their first loss of the 2022-23 season.

After this 71-65 upset win, everyone took to social media with the same joke.

The sports world is ready to dub the University of Alabama as a "basketball school."

"PSA: alabama is a basketball school," former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake wrote.

"I think it's time to have the conversation. Is Alabama a basketball school now?" another fan said.

"Alabama doing basketball school things….again. Their rise in basketball and drop in football are not to be ignored. That’s how it starts," another added.

Of course, Alabama is widely thought of as a football powerhouse. But this year, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide squad failed to earn a berth to the College Football Playoff.

Nate Oats and the basketball team have now beat two No. 1 ranked teams in the last three games (beating then-No. 1 North Carolina in four overtimes last month).

The Crimson Tide will likely shoot up into the top 5 in next week's rankings.