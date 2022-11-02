Everyone Made The Same Joke About Nets After Another Brutal Loss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Nets and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. In response to that move, the Brooklyn organization promoted Jacque Vaughn to the interim head coach position — starting with tonight's matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

In his head coaching debut, Vaughn led the Nets to a disappointing 108-99 loss.

After this defeat, the NBA world took to Twitter to make a similar joke about the Nets' coaching situation.

"The Nets stink. Maybe they can fire this interim coach too," one fan wrote.

"Fire the Nets interim coach," another said.

"If the nets lose this lead they might fire another coach," another added.

The Nets are off to a 2-6 start to the 2022-23 season. Nash's head coaching stint was a disappointment as he failed to get past the second round of the playoffs with an uber-talented Brooklyn roster.

Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the favorite to land the Nets' new coaching job. The two sides are reportedly finalizing a deal.

For now, the Nets will look to bounce back in a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday.