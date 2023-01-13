Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening

With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role.

For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The former Nick Saban disciple was out of football in 2022 after spending the previous year as a defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2021. Prior to that, he was head coach at Tennessee from 2018 to 2020, during which he went 16-19.

Pruitt has eight years of previous coaching experience with Saban at Alabama, working as director of player development from 2007 to 2009 and as defensive backs coach from 2010 to 2012. He spent three years between FSU and Georgia before returning in 2016 as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

Jeremy Pruitt was a part of four of Saban's six national championship teams. He also served on Jimbo Fisher's staff during Florida State's 2013 national championship run, giving him five national titles.

It would be pretty fitting for Saban and Pruitt to reunite for a third time. If Pruitt has ambitions to be a head coach again, a strong year with Alabama would put him right back in the running.

