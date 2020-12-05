Everyone Is Making Same Joke About Mike Tirico Today

Mike Tirico is the play-by-play man for Notre Dame football, but he’s also a proud graduate of Syracuse University.

Today, Tirico’s two schools squared off.

Syracuse was no match for Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish crushed the Orange, 45-21, to stay undefeated on the season.

Fans were joking that Tirico was probably having a tough time getting excited for Notre Dame touchdowns on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish made easy work of Tirico’s alma mater.

Mike Tirico calling every Notre Dame TD against Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/Qpj4ge3EjF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 5, 2020

NBC mentioning Syracuse is a broadcasting school that Mike Tirico went to (-100000) hits just before halftime. Everyone cash in! — Orange Fizz (@OrangeFizz) December 5, 2020

An old Mike Tirico broadcast ends up being the highlight of the 2nd quarter for Syracuse. — WAER Sports Talk (@WAERSportsTalk) December 5, 2020

Appreciation: @miketirico is a pro's pro. His alma mater is on the field today and you wouldn't know it. — Dave Tyler (@dtyler321) December 5, 2020

Tirico jokes aside, this was another strong win for Notre Dame’s football program.

The Fighting Irish continue to look like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Only Clemson in the ACC Championship Game remains for Brian Kelly’s program.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Notre Dame will need to win that game to make the College Football Playoff. It’s possible that Kelly’s squad could lose a close game to the Trevor Lawrence-led Tigers and still finish in the No. 4 spot of the playoff field.

For now, though, Notre Dame is simply focused on winning what’s next.

Clemson, meanwhile, is set to take on Virginia Tech in an ABC game on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T.