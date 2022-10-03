Everyone Said Same Thing About Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones? Some fans couldn't tell when the Patriots fourth-round pick entered the game for an injured Brian Hoyer in Sunday afternoon's game.

Many on social media were shocked by the resemblance Zappe had to Jones with all of his equipment on.

"I’m not great with faces but I can’t be the only person who thinks Bailey Zappe looks EXACTLY like Mac Jones with his helmet on….?" tweeted ESPN's Mina Kimes.

"[Bailey Zappe] looks more like Mac Jones than Mac Jones," The Volume remarked.

"Bailey Zappe looks like the guy they would cast to play Mac Jones in a movie about Tom Brady," another user commented.

"I'm starting to think Bill Belichick has a type bc Mac Jones and [Bailey Zappe] look exactly the same."

"I'm sorry, did the Pats just not have a pic of Bailey Zappe, and just use Mac Jones' pic?" another fan asked. "They [look] exactly the same!"

"I’ve figured it out: [Bailey Zappe] looks like a combination of Mac Jones and Drew Lock," said The Pewter Plank.

"Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones with a helmet on look remarkably similar."

Similar faces, similar results for the Patriots in 2022. As New England fell to 1-3 with the loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pack.