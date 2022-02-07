Everyone Said Same Thing About Eric Bieniemy On Monday

This off-season’s NFL hiring cycle came to an end on Monday night, and Eric Bieniemy’s name wasn’t called.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator has once again been passed over for a head coaching position. Fans aren’t happy.

Everyone is saying right now that Bieniemy should be an NFL head coach.

"And Eric Bieniemy will now officially return to the Chiefs for his fifth season as their offensive coordinator," said NFL insider Field Yates.

"This dude has taken Pat Mahomes and the chiefs to 4 straight AFC title games and a first year coordinator who looks like logic is the new HC of the dolphins… nasty nasty work NFL," a fan said.

"This makes no sense. Dude should be THE TOP HC candidate every year," another commented.

"As a Chiefs fan I'm not complaining, but how many more years this guy gotta be the best OC in football before a team decides to hire him. Some very skeptical people getting hired in that timeframe as well…," one fan tweeted.

"What's the longest a Head Coaching candidate has been in a HC cycle? Bieniemy has been in 3 and I'm 99% certain he's getting interviews next offseason as well," a fan said.

Eric Bieniemy deserves a head coaching position by now. What on earth is going on?