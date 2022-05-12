Everyone Said Same Thing About Jrue Holiday Last Night

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jrue Holiday played with a certain vengeance during the Bucks' pivotal Game 5 win vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Last month, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Holiday was also in the running, but Smart got the nod. Holiday didn't forget.

The Milwaukee Bucks' veteran guard wanted to remind everyone on Wednesday night that he's the best defensive player in the league. He took his frustrations out on Smart himself.

Holiday came up with the game-clinching block and steal, both on Smart, to carry Milwaukee to victory.

"Jrue Holiday tonight: — Game clinching block — Game clinching steal Both on the DPOY," StatMuse tweeted.

"Marcus Smart needs to pack up his DPOY trophy and give it Jrue Holiday tonight."

"Jrue Holiday definitely took the Marcus Smart as DPOY thing personal"

"Jrue Holiday stole the DPOY award from Marcus Smart tonight. Here is the proof."

"Jrue Holiday just stole the DPOY award from Marcus Smart. Sorry those are the rules now"

"Marcus Smart has to let Jrue Holiday borrow his DPOY robe now."

Smart may have the official hardware in his trophy case, but Holiday was the one who looked like the Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday night.

We'll see how Smart and the Celtics respond in Game 6 on Friday evening.