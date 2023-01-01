Everyone Said Same Thing About Kirby Smart's Timeout

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks the field prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart led his team to a thrilling comeback win over Ohio State to clinch their second straight trip to the national championship game. But there was one moment that might come to define the game - and their season.

In the fourth quarter, Smart made one of the wisest decisions of his head coaching career. He called a timeout right before Ohio State executed a fake punt on fourth down, averting a potential disaster that would have likely sealed a loss.

Instead, the Bulldogs got the ball back and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds to play. Ohio State got within field goal range at the buzzer, but the kick sailed wide left.

Football fans across the country have been praising Smart for his decision. Many are calling it the most clutch timeout any of them have ever seen - and possibly the most clutch timeout of all-time:

For many, that timeout call was the definitive sign that Kirby Smart has become an all-time great coach with top tier coaching instincts.

His ability to recognize that the Buckeyes weren't in their usual punting formation is something that even some of his contemporary greats like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer might not have seen.

Smart now has the chance to be one of only a handful of coaches in the past few decades to win back-to-back national championships. And he'll have personally played a huge part in helping to seal the deal on gameday.