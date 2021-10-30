Everyone Said The Same Thing About Mel Tucker After Win Over Michigan

The Spun

Mel Tucker on the sidelines for the Spartans.

With a huge top-10 rivalry win over Michigan this afternoon, the stock just went up for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.

After mounting a massive comeback victory over the unbeaten Wolverines in East Lansing, Tucker now has his team at 8-0 in just his second year with the program. And with this success, fans and analysts from around the college football world believe the 49-year-old coach could be on to bigger and better things in 2022.

Already linked to rumors involving the newly-opened LSU head coaching spot, Tucker’s name is now becoming one of the hottest options for the SEC gig.

After starting his Michigan State coaching career with a 2-5 record in 2020, Tucker has his unbeaten squad in College Football Playoff contention in 2021. With one of his two wins last season coming against the Wolverines in The Big House, Tucker is now the first coach in Michigan State program history to begin his career with a 2-0 start against Michigan.

LSU parted ways with national championship-winning head coach Ed Orgeron earlier this month — leaving one of the most attractive jobs in college sports wide open.

When asked about the Tigers’ coaching job earlier this week, Tucker did not deny his possible interest.

For now, Tucker and the Spartans will look to continue their unbeaten season with a win over Purdue next weekend.

