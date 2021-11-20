Everyone Said The Same Thing About Mel Tucker Today

Earlier this week, reports broke that the Michigan State Spartans are preparing a massive contract extension for head coach Mel Tucker. The contract, which was reported as a 10-year, $95 million deal, would make Tucker one of the highest-earning coaches in American sports.

On Saturday, Tucker isn’t exactly earning that big-time deal.

At halftime of today’s marquee matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 7 Spartans trailed 49-0.

With this pitiful performance from Tucker’s Michigan State squad, fans from around the college football world began to question if the coach is deserving of this massive contract.

Mel Tucker needs to call timeout and sign that contract. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 20, 2021

Mel Tucker needs to sign that contract at half — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 20, 2021

did… did mel tucker get that contract extension signed yet? pic.twitter.com/1nvHBWAPB0 — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 20, 2021

Mel Tucker not signing that contract before this game might be the biggest mistake ever — Katie Pondiscio (@kpondiscio) November 20, 2021

Mel Tucker getting an email saying "forget about that contract extension" pic.twitter.com/cZOLnZVi3M — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 20, 2021

Michigan State donors that were going to give Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract extension pic.twitter.com/6snsaWFRK1 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) November 20, 2021

Mel Tucker giving Ohio State 1 point for every million on his new contract — Dan Graca (@DanGraca) November 20, 2021

Three weeks ago, this contract move for Mel Tucker looked like a genius idea. Coming off a 2-5 year in 2020, the Spartans were 8-0 to start the 2021 season — including a massive Week 8 win over Michigan. But, starting with an upset loss to Purdue in Week 9, MSU is now primed to drop its second loss in three games.

A win today would’ve given the Spartans a legitimate possibility to sneak their way back into College Football Playoff contention. But with what will ultimately be an embarrassing loss this afternoon, Tucker and Michigan State will surely take a major hit in the rankings.

With today’s loss, Tucker’s overall record in East Lansing will fall to 11-7