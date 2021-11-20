The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Mel Tucker Today

Mel Tucker on the sidelines for the Spartans.BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 16: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks to an official on the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during a college football game on Oct. 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, reports broke that the Michigan State Spartans are preparing a massive contract extension for head coach Mel Tucker. The contract, which was reported as a 10-year, $95 million deal, would make Tucker one of the highest-earning coaches in American sports.

On Saturday, Tucker isn’t exactly earning that big-time deal.

At halftime of today’s marquee matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 7 Spartans trailed 49-0.

With this pitiful performance from Tucker’s Michigan State squad, fans from around the college football world began to question if the coach is deserving of this massive contract.

Three weeks ago, this contract move for Mel Tucker looked like a genius idea. Coming off a 2-5 year in 2020, the Spartans were 8-0 to start the 2021 season — including a massive Week 8 win over Michigan. But, starting with an upset loss to Purdue in Week 9, MSU is now primed to drop its second loss in three games.

A win today would’ve given the Spartans a legitimate possibility to sneak their way back into College Football Playoff contention. But with what will ultimately be an embarrassing loss this afternoon, Tucker and Michigan State will surely take a major hit in the rankings.

With today’s loss, Tucker’s overall record in East Lansing will fall to 11-7

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.