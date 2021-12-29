There’ve been plenty of great broadcasting teams to take the booth in NFL history — but one pairing stands a cut above the rest.

Following the announcement of John Madden’s unexpected death on Tuesday, fans from around the NFL world are reminiscing on the most beloved broadcasting duo in football history: John Madden and Pat Summerall.

Summerall died of a heart attack back in 2013. Madden passed away at the age of 85 earlier this morning.

Countless fans took to Twitter to share fond memories of the perfectly-balanced booth team.

John Madden and Pat Summerall finally reunited. Anyone who didn’t grow up hearing these guys call games really missed out pic.twitter.com/4PwS4jKhqh — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 29, 2021

John Madden and Pat Summerall. Simply the best. pic.twitter.com/ww9x9EPu6p — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) December 29, 2021

Pat Summerall and John Madden calling Cowboys games was my childhood. Both are gone now. RIP to two absolute legends in the game. pic.twitter.com/BRqXYMIDAr — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) December 29, 2021

SOUND ON for some epic John Madden & Pat Summerall commentary 😂 pic.twitter.com/rB8Z81K4ar — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) March 16, 2021

John Madden and Pat Summerall were the soundtrack of my childhood. Sad that both of them are now gone — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 29, 2021

I don’t know if there will ever be a broadcaster in sports that can make a game feel like an EVENT again, quite like John Madden and Pat Summerall did every single Sunday. Somewhere, they just have to be calling a great game together once again. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 29, 2021

I’m sorry if you weren’t around for the Pat Summerall and John Madden days. There isn’t a broadcasting duo in football who could ever match them in the booth. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) December 29, 2021

John Madden sat next to an iconic play-by-play voice who was buttoned-down, minimalist in speech, and emotionally reserved, someone who was — on camera — his polar opposite. He and Pat Summerall formed one of the great duos in the history of broadcasting. It's extraordinary. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 29, 2021

Such sad news to hear about the passing of football legend John Madden. Madden and Pat Summerall were the best in the business when it came to NFL coverage. It was something special if they were calling the game for your team on Sunday. RIP Madden. pic.twitter.com/rt2xjGV2p6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 29, 2021

John Madden and Pat Summerall worked as a broadcasting team for a whopping 22 years. Together, they covered eight Super Bowls and worked with multiple networks. Before his retirement from broadcasting in 2009, Madden had covered 11 Super Bowls and worked with four different networks.

Madden and Summerall began their partnership with CBS in 1981. They called their final game together in February 2002 with Fox. From the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Summerall also lent his voice to Madden’s famous football video game series.

While each of these football icons have passed on, both of their voices will live on in the minds of NFL fans everywhere.