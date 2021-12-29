The Spun

There’ve been plenty of great broadcasting teams to take the booth in NFL history — but one pairing stands a cut above the rest.

Following the announcement of John Madden’s unexpected death on Tuesday, fans from around the NFL world are reminiscing on the most beloved broadcasting duo in football history: John Madden and Pat Summerall.

Summerall died of a heart attack back in 2013. Madden passed away at the age of 85 earlier this morning.

Countless fans took to Twitter to share fond memories of the perfectly-balanced booth team.

John Madden and Pat Summerall worked as a broadcasting team for a whopping 22 years. Together, they covered eight Super Bowls and worked with multiple networks. Before his retirement from broadcasting in 2009, Madden had covered 11 Super Bowls and worked with four different networks.

Madden and Summerall began their partnership with CBS in 1981. They called their final game together in February 2002 with Fox. From the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Summerall also lent his voice to Madden’s famous football video game series.

While each of these football icons have passed on, both of their voices will live on in the minds of NFL fans everywhere.

