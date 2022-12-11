Everyone Said Same Thing About Reggie Bush Last Night

USC's Reggie Bush grabs the facemask of UCLA Bruin Jarrad Page in USC's 66–19 win at the LA Coliseum Saturday Dec. 3, 2005. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy ceremony was on Saturday night and it featured a USC Trojan taking home the prestigious award.

Caleb Williams took home the trophy in blowout fashion as he won the total vote by over 600 votes. He also had a majority of the first-place votes over fellow quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan, and Stetson Bennett.

This led to former USC running back Reggie Bush going viral on social media as fans think his Heiman should be returned to him after it was taken away in 2010.

"Nobody deserves the Heisman this year. They should’ve not invited anyone and just had a ceremony to give Reggie Bush his Heisman back," another tweet read.

Bush lost his Heisman Trophy 12 years ago when he received heavy sanctions from the NCAA for allegedly receiving benefits from a marketing agency that weren't permitted.

We'll have to see if he gets it back at some point.