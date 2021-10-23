The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Spencer Rattler, D.J. Uiagalelei Today

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei warms up before a game.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Spencer Rattler and D.J. Uiagalelei started this season as a pair of Heisman-hopeful stars. Now, they’re both sitting on the bench for their respective teams.

For the second game in a row this afternoon, Rattler spent the game on the sideline behind Oklahoma freshman Caleb Williams. While he was originally expected to see some time in a projected blowout against the Kansas Jayhawks today, an unexpectedly close contest kept the sophomore out of the game for the entire contest.

The Clemson Tigers have continued to ride with their sophomore QB through some offensive struggles, but today marked a breaking point for Dabo Swinney’s squad. After throwing two picks in today’s game against Pitt (4th and 5th of the season), Uiagalelei was benched for fellow sophomore Taisun Phommachanh.

At this point, any preseason projections and expectations have been thrown out the window.

The college football world had quite a bit to say about both of these QBs watching from the sidelines on Saturday.

Last year, Rattler lit up the NCAA with 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 11 games. Through limited time in six games this year, the preseason Heisman favorite has almost reached his 2020 interception total with five.

Backing up Trevor Lawrence last year, Uiagalelei stepped up in a big way for the team’s contest against Notre Dame when the Clemson QB1 tested positive for COVID-19. Despite falling to the Irish, the then true-freshman QB threw for 439 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions — grabbing the attention of the college football world.

With all the attention these guys garnered with their play last season, both were able to capitalize on the NCAA’s name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. But with the lights now shining directly on them, both are beginning to fade into the background.

With Uiagalelei on the bench, Clemson is trailing Pitt 27-17 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.