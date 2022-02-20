The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About The All-Star Skills Challenge Tonight

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 19: Cade Cunningham #2 of Team Rooks reacts with teammates Josh Giddey #3 and Scottie Barnes #4 during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of the 2022 All-Star Weekend at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

They always say less is more. Well, the NBA clearly wasn’t paying attention because the All-Star Skills Challenge was a bit of a mess.

Three teams – composed of three players each – participated in the competition. Team Antetokounmpo featured the three Antetokounmpo brothers. Team Rookie featured Josh Giddey, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes. Team Cavs, meanwhile, included Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

The NBA implemented several entirely new features – like rotating windmills made to imitate defenders – during the Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Even the participants didn’t know what was going on. In fact, there were certain moments where players were confused by the layout. They weren’t alone.

Fans were massively confused by the revamped Skills Challenge. So much so, it kind of ruined the event at first.

“Everyone watching the skills challenge right now like this 😭,” one fan tweeted.

“Me trying to figure out the skills challenge this year,” another fan joked.

“Adam Silver explaining the Skills Challenge scoring like,” a fan said. 

On the other hand, there were definitely a few cool elements of the revamped Skills Challenge. The NBA just needs to clean things up next year.

Catch coverage of All-Star Weekend on TNT.

