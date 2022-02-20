They always say less is more. Well, the NBA clearly wasn’t paying attention because the All-Star Skills Challenge was a bit of a mess.

Three teams – composed of three players each – participated in the competition. Team Antetokounmpo featured the three Antetokounmpo brothers. Team Rookie featured Josh Giddey, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes. Team Cavs, meanwhile, included Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

The NBA implemented several entirely new features – like rotating windmills made to imitate defenders – during the Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Even the participants didn’t know what was going on. In fact, there were certain moments where players were confused by the layout. They weren’t alone.

Fans were massively confused by the revamped Skills Challenge. So much so, it kind of ruined the event at first.

“Everyone watching the skills challenge right now like this 😭,” one fan tweeted.

Everyone watching the skills challenge right now like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/ifnzq0072s — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 20, 2022

“Me trying to figure out the skills challenge this year,” another fan joked.

Me trying to figure out the skills challenge this year #TacoBellSkills pic.twitter.com/MxGG4F4JjU — Sultan Nayyaf | سلطان نياف (@Sultan39m) February 20, 2022

“Adam Silver explaining the Skills Challenge scoring like,” a fan said.