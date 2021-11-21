After some unbelievable statistical performances it’s safe to say the Heisman race is down to two players: C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

ESPN‘s Adam Rittenberg agrees, tweeting his thoughts.

Heisman is likely a two-man race now: Stroud vs. Young. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 20, 2021

The two first-year starters went off on Saturday. Stroud opened things up with an unbelievable 432 yard effort that included six touchdowns and just three incompletions.

Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead at halftime and finished with a 56-7 statement win over Michigan State.

Give CJ Stroud the Heisman Trophy now pic.twitter.com/c8OdhJv8Eg — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 20, 2021

Not to be outdone, Alabama’s Bryce Young responded with 31-40 for 561 yards and five touchdowns (and counting) on the way to what will be a big SEC West win over the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Both QB’s put up Heisman-caliber numbers in their conference wins this weekend. It’s going to be a great race down the stretch.

Bryce Young breaks the Alabama single-game passing yards record against Arkansas 👏 The previous record was set all the way back in 1969 😳 pic.twitter.com/ALRjZ0zlFz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2021

Stroud and the Buckeyes take on No. 6 Michigan in college football’s biggest and best rivalry next Saturday. Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide finish out the season in the Iron Bowl with a game against in-state rival Auburn.

It’ll be an epic battle in the SEC championship game when Young faces the Georgia Bulldogs vaunted defense in Atlanta.

If this Saturday foreshadows what we can expect down the stretch, we’re in for an amazing Heisman race.