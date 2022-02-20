At one point in NBA history, the Slam Dunk Contest was one of the greatest sporting events of the year. It was when kids would sit in awe and watch legends like Michael Jordan fly through the air. Oh how the times have changed.

Saturday night’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest was a snooze-fest. There weren’t too many big names and the dunks were average at best. In fact, it’s currently being called the “worst dunk contest” of all-time via Twitter right now.

“Let’s never talk about that dunk contest again,” said NBA analyst Bill Simmons. “It never happened.”

“That was the Cleveland of Dunk Contests #NBAAllStar,” joked Bulls mascot Benny the Bull.

