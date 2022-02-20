At one point in NBA history, the Slam Dunk Contest was one of the greatest sporting events of the year. It was when kids would sit in awe and watch legends like Michael Jordan fly through the air. Oh how the times have changed.
Saturday night’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest was a snooze-fest. There weren’t too many big names and the dunks were average at best. In fact, it’s currently being called the “worst dunk contest” of all-time via Twitter right now.
“Let’s never talk about that dunk contest again,” said NBA analyst Bill Simmons. “It never happened.”
“That was the Cleveland of Dunk Contests #NBAAllStar,” joked Bulls mascot Benny the Bull.
“Worst dunk contest…ever?,” said Sixers Nation.
“I could’ve won the dunk contest tonight 😂,” said NBA great Paul Pierce.
“All jokes aside this is the worst NBA slam dunk contest I’ve ever watched in my entire life,” a fan wrote.
So where does the NBA go from here? The Association seriously needs to brainstorm how to get more stars involved in the dunk competition. More big names would single handedly make it a better event.
Giving dunkers a single attempt could also be a good way to grow anticipation and excite the crowd.
What did you think of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night?