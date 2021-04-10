Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tiger Woods During Masters Weather Delay

The third round Masters Tournament Saturday got some bad news this afternoon when play was suspended due to inclement weather. But, with that bad news came a pleasant surprise for golf fans.

After the horn sounded to call all players and fans off the course just before 4 p.m. ET, CBS put on a re-run of a memorable Masters run: Tiger Woods’ 2019 championship-winning final round.

Woods was unable to participate in this year’s tournament due to the terrifying late-February car accident that left him with multiple serious leg injuries. Even though he couldn’t make it to Augusta this year, this replay of the all-time great golfer in peak Masters form was just what us rain delay viewers needed.

Fans from all over the world of golf seemed thrilled by the chance to see Tiger in his classic Sunday red and black.

The Masters weather delay has us missing Tiger Woods that much more get better 🐐 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/9UezRAK9iK — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) April 10, 2021

Not gonna complain about a weather delay at @TheMasters if it means getting to see @TigerWoods in 2019 again… — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 10, 2021

When #TheMasters is in a weather delay, but they put on the 2019 final round. @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/zYUojc4YB8 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 10, 2021

Turning on CBS and seeing Tiger Woods playing Augusta in his Sunday red: pic.twitter.com/UrgYSVefkX — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) April 10, 2021

According to The Masters’ official Twitter account, play is expected to resume at 5:15 p.m. ET. Some fans aren’t quite ready to stop watching the golfing legend’s magical final round.

Is it weird that I want to keep watching coverage of the 2019 #themasters when @TigerWoods wins during this weather delay? https://t.co/4AV6qRO3Wl — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio) April 10, 2021

Putting an exclamation mark on an incredible comeback story, Woods claimed his fifth Masters victory with an improbable 2019 win. Finishing the week with at 13-under par, Tiger beat out Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson by one stroke.

In this year’s tournament, Justin Rose currently leads the way with a one-stroke lead at 7-under par.