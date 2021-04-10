The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tiger Woods During Masters Weather Delay

Tiger Woods putting on his green jacket as previous Masters winner Patrick Reed watches.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (R) of the United States is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Patrick Reed (L) during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The third round Masters Tournament Saturday got some bad news this afternoon when play was suspended due to inclement weather. But, with that bad news came a pleasant surprise for golf fans.

After the horn sounded to call all players and fans off the course just before 4 p.m. ET, CBS put on a re-run of a memorable Masters run: Tiger Woods’ 2019 championship-winning final round.

Woods was unable to participate in this year’s tournament due to the terrifying late-February car accident that left him with multiple serious leg injuries. Even though he couldn’t make it to Augusta this year, this replay of the all-time great golfer in peak Masters form was just what us rain delay viewers needed.

Fans from all over the world of golf seemed thrilled by the chance to see Tiger in his classic Sunday red and black.

According to The Masters’ official Twitter account, play is expected to resume at 5:15 p.m. ET. Some fans aren’t quite ready to stop watching the golfing legend’s magical final round.

Putting an exclamation mark on an incredible comeback story, Woods claimed his fifth Masters victory with an improbable 2019 win. Finishing the week with at 13-under par, Tiger beat out Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson by one stroke.

In this year’s tournament, Justin Rose currently leads the way with a one-stroke lead at 7-under par.

 


