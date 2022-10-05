Everyone Said Same Thing About Tom Brady, Gisele After Cole Beasley Retirement News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Cole Beasley #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

When Bucs receiver Cole Beasley announced his sudden retirement from the NFL citing that he's ready to be a full-time dad and husband, all eyes went to Tom Brady.

As the 45-year-old QB's marriage seems to be failing in a very public way, many on social media couldn't help but say the same thing after Tom Pelissero broke the news.

"Cole Beasley: 'it’s time for me to retire & become a full time husband & father' ... Gisele to Tom Brady:"

"You know Gisele girlfriends already put this in the group chat," said Bakari Sellers.

"Interesting choice of words at the end there."

"Cole stood up in the offense meeting, looked at Tom, and said ..."

"See Tom, it's not that hard..." a Chiefs fan replied.

"I am actually crying laughing," commented Lindsay Gibbs.

"Tom wouldn’t throw him the ball so he threw some shade on the way out lmaooooooo."

You think Beasley's agents words were intentional?