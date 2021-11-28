The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Urban Meyer On Saturday

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State lost to Michigan for the first time in roughly a decade on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 42-27, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. This was Michigan’s first win over Ohio State since 2011, when Luke Fickell was the Buckeyes’ interim head coach.

Urban Meyer took over the Ohio State program in 2012 and never lost to Michigan. Many took to social media with the same claim on Saturday afternoon.

This wouldn’t have happened if Urban Meyer was still the head coach.

That’s not necessarily fair to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who’s done a pretty tremendous job taking over the program. Still, Meyer was undefeated against Michigan, going 7-0 against That Team Up North.

Ohio State fell to 10-2 on the season with Saturday’s loss, while Michigan improved to 11-1 with the victory.

The Wolverines will take on Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday, while Ohio State will be watching from home.

