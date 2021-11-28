Everyone Said Same Thing About Urban Meyer On Saturday

Ohio State lost to Michigan for the first time in roughly a decade on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 42-27, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. This was Michigan’s first win over Ohio State since 2011, when Luke Fickell was the Buckeyes’ interim head coach.

Urban Meyer took over the Ohio State program in 2012 and never lost to Michigan. Many took to social media with the same claim on Saturday afternoon.

This wouldn’t have happened if Urban Meyer was still the head coach.

That’s not necessarily fair to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who’s done a pretty tremendous job taking over the program. Still, Meyer was undefeated against Michigan, going 7-0 against That Team Up North.

Urban Meyer never would have let this happen. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 27, 2021

Urban Meyer watching Ryan Day lose to Michigan pic.twitter.com/0pce8wAxPP — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) November 27, 2021

I miss urban Meyer. He’d have a aneurysm before he let me feel like this — Professor 🏁 (@B_Duff_E) November 27, 2021

Somewhere in an unmarked tunnel, Urban Meyer is sad-eating Papa John's. pic.twitter.com/nh9NW5rwHU — mdlusk (@mdlusk2) November 27, 2021

Ohio State fell to 10-2 on the season with Saturday’s loss, while Michigan improved to 11-1 with the victory.

The Wolverines will take on Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday, while Ohio State will be watching from home.