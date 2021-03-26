Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer Today

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning on selecting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, we got yet another indicator of that fact on Friday.

Today is BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s pro day in Provo, Utah. Widely considered as the No. 2 quarterback in this year’s stacked class, Wilson has plenty of interest from teams around the league.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Eagles, Raiders, Jets, Vikings, Titans and Patriots all sent representatives to the highly-anticipated pro day.

The Jaguars also sent a representative: offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Head coach Urban Meyer was not in attendance.

With Bevell owning a house in Provos and his daughter attending BYU — the decision to send the newly-hired OC seemed like a convenience more than anything.

Meyer, who attended and closely watched Lawrence’s pro day at Clemson, may have sent a message with his absence today.

The NFL world certainly thought so.

Zach Wilson Pro Day. Urban Meyer is reportedly not there. You can etch Trevor Lawrence to the Jags in stone (not that there was much doubt). Jets have GM, head coach and offensive coordinator there. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 26, 2021

Why isn’t Urban Meyer at Zach Wilson’s Pro Day? I mean didn’t some say he could be ahead of Trevor Lawrence? He is not — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 26, 2021

Urban Meyer won’t be at Zach Wilson’s pro day. The #Jaguars sent Darrell Bevell. Meyer was all over Lawrence at his workout.

Sorta tells us something we already figured. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 26, 2021

The level of angry Zach Wilson fans would be if Urban Meyer was at Ohio State's Pro Day on Tuesday after skipping BYU's.. here for it😂 Hoping Urban shows up to watch QB1. Still think it's silly behavior to not be at all of the pro days, but I'm not here for the arguments today. — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) March 26, 2021

Bevell said "yeah I guess I'm in the area i'll pop by" https://t.co/Onv2oQhI52 — Sweeps McRib is Back (@SweepsMcCool) March 26, 2021

From the moment Lawrence burst onto the college football scene for Clemson in 2018, it’s seemed as though he was destined to be selected with the No. 1 pick. In his final season in 2020, the junior QB threw for a massive 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 10 games.

Previously underrated as a non Power-Five quarterback, Wilson really made a name for himself this past season. The dynamic junior put up some staggering stats of his own in 2020 — logging 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions through 12 games.

Despite these two comparable seasons, Meyer and the Jacksonville front office seem to have their minds made up.