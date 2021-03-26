The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer Today

Urban Meyer on the sideline at the Big Ten Championship Game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Urban Meyer watches the action during the BIG Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning on selecting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, we got yet another indicator of that fact on Friday.

Today is BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s pro day in Provo, Utah. Widely considered as the No. 2 quarterback in this year’s stacked class, Wilson has plenty of interest from teams around the league.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Eagles, Raiders, Jets, Vikings, Titans and Patriots all sent representatives to the highly-anticipated pro day.

The Jaguars also sent a representative: offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Head coach Urban Meyer was not in attendance.

With Bevell owning a house in Provos and his daughter attending BYU — the decision to send the newly-hired OC seemed like a convenience more than anything.

Meyer, who attended and closely watched Lawrence’s pro day at Clemson, may have sent a message with his absence today.

The NFL world certainly thought so.

From the moment Lawrence burst onto the college football scene for Clemson in 2018, it’s seemed as though he was destined to be selected with the No. 1 pick. In his final season in 2020, the junior QB threw for a massive 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 10 games.

Previously underrated as a non Power-Five quarterback, Wilson really made a name for himself this past season. The dynamic junior put up some staggering stats of his own in 2020 — logging 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions through 12 games.

Despite these two comparable seasons, Meyer and the Jacksonville front office seem to have their minds made up.


