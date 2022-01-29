The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Tom Brady News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After 22 NFL seasons, 365 games and seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady has reportedly decided to call it a career. Brady’s retirement leaves massive questions surrounding the Buccaneers roster, and all around the NFL world Aaron Rodgers speculation is growing.

“So Aaron Rodgers… will be on the Buccaneers next season, right?” tweeted Footwear News’ Peter Verry. “That team could easily win again right now with the right quarterback.”

I actually can’t believe Brady is going out like this,” said Fantasy Pros’ Matt Barbato. “Very curious to see what Buccaneers do from here. I’d go for broke and pursue Rodgers.” Adding, “Still an outstanding roster.”

“… would anyone be SHOCKED if  [Rodgers] winds up with Bruce Arians, Mike Evans, and the Buccaneers bring back Chris Godwin?” asked NFL insider Matt Lombardo. “Could be easiest Super Bowl path.” Noting, “Bucs have $11.1 Million in cap space…”

Aaron Rodgers and Ron DeSantis shaking hands at his Buccaneers intro press conference is gonna be disgusting to watch,” commented Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report.

“Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Aaron Rodgers sure sounds weird huh,” said Jon Alba.

“…So the Buccaneers are *definitely* gonna at least try to make a run at Aaron Rodgers, right?” asked WSAV’s Andrew Goldstein.

“Buccaneers should jump into the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes,” tweeted Ian Kenyon. “That team is still in full on win now mode.”

Could there be a new No. 12 in Tampa Bay next season?

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.