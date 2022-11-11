Everyone Said The Same Thing About Al Michaels Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, it looked like Amazon was building something special.

After acquiring the rights to Thursday night football, Amazon hired legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels. Amazon Prime then hired Kirk Herbstreit to run the booth with Michaels.

Despite the promise showed ahead of the season, Thursday night football games this season haven't given fans much. That was the case once again on Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers hosted the Atlanta Falcons.

The first half left plenty to be desired and Al Michaels was clearly a bit bored with the game. Fans think it's time for the longtime play-by-play man to walk away from the booth - for his own sake.

"Al Michaels needs to quit this is not how you should be spending your last years on earth," one fan said.

"Al Michaels is just going to quit in the middle of one of these Thursday night games," another fan said.

"Al Michaels going to quit TNF after tonight," joked a third.

Michaels and football fans everywhere could use a good Thursday night game to turn things around.