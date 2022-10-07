Everyone Said The Same Thing About Amazon During Awful Broncos-Colts Game

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos rushes during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images) Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC showdown.

Football fans are wishing it never started in the first place. Both the offenses in tonight's game have been anemic, with both combining for just nine total points in the first half.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown for just 69 yards, while Matt Ryan has been sacked four times and intercepted once. The first-half performance led everyone to make the same joke.

They're wondering if Amazon allows for returns on a bad football game.

"Does Amazon allow for the return of a defective NFL game?" reporter Dan Wetzel joked.

"Does Amazon have a return policy on football games?" said another.

"Hey Amazon, can I return this football game to Whole Foods for a refund tomorrow?" said another fan.

Unfortunately, there's no returning tonight's game. The best fans can do is turn it off and get into the Halloween spirit with a scary movie.