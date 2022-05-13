Everyone Said The Same Thing About Ben Simmons After 76ers Blowout Loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a win over the Miami Heat to stay alive in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Unfortunately, the team ended up producing one of its worst outings of the season - not just the playoffs. The 76ers traded for James Harden only to watch him struggle immensely on both sides of the ball.

He recorded just 11 points in an elimination game, as Philadelphia fell in a blowout loss. It didn't take fans long to start bringing up former 76ers star Ben Simmons - who has to be happy with how things played out.

Everyone flocked to social media with a similar message.

"Ben Simmons watching Philly not make it to the conference finals again," Overtime said over a photo of Jim from The Office smiling.

"Ben Simmons right now," someone said over a photo of Guy Fieri throwing alcohol onto a raging fire.

Simmons never suited up for the Brooklyn Nets after being traded during the regular season. In the end, the trade involving Simmons and Harden may have been a lose-lose for both teams.