Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After DeAndre Hopkins Report

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to trade superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

So where could DHop be heading next?

Given the Patriots' need for a No. 1 wide receiver and Bill Belichick's highly-complimentary opinion of Hopkins, many believe New England could be his next landing spot.

"Belichick loves DeAndre Hopkins, and I would expect the Patriots to take an aggressive approach toward upgrading their roster this off-season," one fan wrote.

"Belichick & Hopkins = SB," another added.

"Desperate for a true #1 WR,Belichick & Hopkins could be a perfect match. Oh and they seem to be close," another said.

Hopkins, 30, just finished his 10th NFL season. Through nine games this year, he reeled in 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns — despite playing with multiple quarterbacks under center.

Belichick and the Patriots truly need a star wide receiver on their roster, and a veteran like Hopkins could be the perfect fit.