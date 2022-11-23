Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After Zach Wilson News

Bill Belichick is well-know for making young quarterback lives hell — especially if they have the Jets logo across their chest.

The New York Jets have benched second-year QB Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend.

Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this season. His only losses came against Belichick and his New England squad.

"An underrated part of Bill Belichick's legacy has been systematically ending the careers of so many Jets 1st round pick QBs. The Butt Fumble was the beginning of the end for Sanchez. He made Sam Darnold see ghosts. And now, Zach Wilson," NFL analyst Lindsay Jones wrote on Twitter.

Wilson went 9/22 for 77 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. The 23-year-old quarterback threw three interceptions to the New England defense during another loss in Week 8.

Fortunately for the Jets, the team won't have to face off against Belichick and the Patriots again this regular season.

New York will look to bounce back in a matchup against the Chicago Bears this weekend.