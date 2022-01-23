The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Brett Favre On Saturday

A solo shot of Brett Favre during a Green Bay Packers game.Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Is winning only two Super Bowls over a span of 30 years a failure? If you’re the Green Bay Packers, it might be.

Green Bay has had two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history running their offense for the last two-plus decades. Favre led the Packers in the 1990s and early 2000s, while Rodgers has taken control since.

While both Favre and Rodgers have won a Super Bowl with the Packers, both quarterbacks have failed to win a second one.

Following the Packers’ stunning upset loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, many are talking about Favre and Rodgers’ “lack” of postseason success in Green Bay.

Of course, there are many NFL franchises that would love to sign up for 30 years of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre and two Super Bowls.

However, it’s fair for many to see that Super Bowl number as a disappointment. Perhaps Rodgers will get a chance to win another one in Green Bay before his time in the National Football League comes to an end.

