Everyone Said The Same Thing About Brett Favre On Saturday

Is winning only two Super Bowls over a span of 30 years a failure? If you’re the Green Bay Packers, it might be.

Green Bay has had two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history running their offense for the last two-plus decades. Favre led the Packers in the 1990s and early 2000s, while Rodgers has taken control since.

While both Favre and Rodgers have won a Super Bowl with the Packers, both quarterbacks have failed to win a second one.

Following the Packers’ stunning upset loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, many are talking about Favre and Rodgers’ “lack” of postseason success in Green Bay.

It truly is remarkable that the #Packers have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at QB since 1992 and have only won (checks notes) two Super Bowls in that time… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 23, 2022

30 years of favre and rodgers and only 2 chips pic.twitter.com/vEgydtQdMi — 🥀 (@drunkspecialist) January 23, 2022

I can't imagine having Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for 30 years and only winning two titles. — Bjorn Turoque (@TheACExperience) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers drops to 5-4 lifetime at Lambeau in the playoffs. You saw it towards the end of Favre’s career there, too. The game has changed. The mystique is gone. No one is scared to play there in January anymore. #NFL — Ray Carsillo (@RayCarsillo) January 23, 2022

If last night was the end of the Favre/Rodgers era in Green Bay, that’s basically thirty years of first ballot HOF quarterback play and two titles to show for it. Bart Starr once won five in seven years. #Packers — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 23, 2022

Of course, there are many NFL franchises that would love to sign up for 30 years of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre and two Super Bowls.

However, it’s fair for many to see that Super Bowl number as a disappointment. Perhaps Rodgers will get a chance to win another one in Green Bay before his time in the National Football League comes to an end.