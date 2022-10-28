Everyone Said The Same Thing About Byron Leftwich Last Night

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL world's patience with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is running thin.

After rolling out one of the best offenses in the league last season, this year's Bucs team is struggling to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.

Through the first eight games of the season, the 3-5 Bucs are averaging just 18.3 points per game. The Tom Brady-led unit has broken the 20-point mark on just four occasions so far this season.

Many fans and analysts are calling for Leftwich to be fired.

"Kinda feels like Byron Leftwich got exposed this season," one wrote.

"If Byron Leftwich was a player, he would have been benched by now," another said.

"Byron Leftwich is likely the worst offensive coordinator in the NFL," another added.



Leftwich got some serious head coaching consideration this past offseason. But since the departure of former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, some of his deficiencies are beginning to bubble to the surface.

If Leftwich and the Bucs offense are unable to turn things around sometime in the near future, it could be time to make a change in Tampa Bay.