Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world.

Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.

One of the highlights of their coverage together was how they started every show. Michaels would address the audience with Collinsworth sliding into the frame.

Tonight, there was no slide. Fans were not pleased.

"No Collinsworth slide. I'm sick," one person said.

"No Cris Collinsworth slide…. Cancel the season," another fan said.

Others, however, thought it was a good idea to change things up now that Michaels isn't in the booth.

"No more Collinsworth slide… that’s the right choice. New era," NFL reporter Peter Schrager said.

The new media landscape will take some getting used to.