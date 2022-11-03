Everyone Said The Same Thing About Dameon Pierce After Brandin Cooks News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Davis Mills #10 hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Brandin Cooks will not take the field for this evening's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooks is one of the Texans' only reliable offensive weapons — the other being rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

After the news of Cooks' impending absence broke, the NFL world acknowledged the certain increase in offensive touches for Pierce.

"Dameon Pierce about to break the record for most touches in a game," the NFL Fantasy Football Twitter account wrote.

In addition to Cooks sitting out, the Texans will also be without WR2 Nico Collins (groin). This lack of wide receiver options will no doubt increase the expected reps for Pierce — both in the pass and rush games.

In his first NFL season as a fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce is averaging 17.3 rushing attempts and 3.4 targets per game through seven contests. Tonight could see those numbers take a significant bump.

This increased role for Pierce comes against a tough Eagles defense. We'll see what the young running back can do with what should be a healthy number of touches.

Tonight's contest will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Houston.